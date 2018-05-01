30 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Congratulates Gymnastics Team

Luanda — Angola's minister of Youth and Sports Ana Paula Sacramento Monday congratulated the Gymnastics team on bringing home 60 medals, including six gold, following the African championship held in Egypt.

The congratulation message is expressed in a note reached Angop Monday, having praised the team's participation in the event.

The team also received praise for their qualification for the Olympic Youth Games, set for next October in Argentina.

"I was dazzled at achievement by the team of young gymnasts, who showed once again the bravery of the Angolan youth. I congratulate the Federation on the work done in recent years on training session, " reads the document.

Angola won, in addition to the six gold medals, 28 silver and 26 bronze medals during the event ended Saturday.

On the other hand, the minister extended sympathies over the death of the cyclist António Vidal.

Vidal, who belonged to Jair Transportes team of the coastal Benguela province, died Sunday during a training session.

