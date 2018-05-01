Luanda — Petro de Luanda drew nil in Huíla on Sunday with Desportivo da Huila in the final game of the 13th round of the National First Division Soccer Championship (Girabola2018).

With this result, Petro are in the seventh position, with 15 points, behind Desportivo da Huila with 17 in sixth.

On the other game FC Bravas do Maquis and Académica do Lobito also tied 1-1.

The race leader Interclube is standing with 23 points.

Check the full results of 13the round

Saturday

Sagrada Esperançae - Recreativo do Libolo (1-2)

Sunday

Interclube - 1º de Agosto (0-1)

Recreativo da Caála - Domant do Bengo (0-0)

1º de Maio de Benguela - Kabuscorp do Palanca (1-1)

Progresso do Sambizanga - Sporting de Cabinda (0-0)

Monday

Desportivo da Huíla - Petro de Luanda, 0-0

FC Bravos do Maquis - Académica do Lobito, 1-1.