Angola: National Defence Inspector - General Presented

Luanda — The minister of National Defence Salviano de Jesus Sequeira presented on Monday in Luanda the Inspector General of National Defence, Marques Correia "Banza", and the national director of Social Security Fund of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Ângelo Eduardo Paca, recently appointed under Presidential Decree.

The minister said that the new Inspector General of National Defense Marques Correia "Banza" is an officer who, along his career, has shown responsibilities in the Angolan Armed Forces.

"He is prepared to take over the post presented to him," he said.

While introducing the director of the FAA Social Security Fund, Angelo Eduardo Paca, the Defence minister recognised the tough job that lie ahead.

According to him, in addition to restructuring the Social Security Fund in Social Security Institutes, he will also have to address a number of issues relating to retired people - registered with social fund but not yet receiving their pensions."

The minister advised the two military leaders to work in cooperation with those who have large experience in the area to ensure better performance of the work.

In similar ceremony, the Secretaries of State Gaspar Santos Rufino and Afonso Carlos Neto introduced the new national directors of Defence Policy, José de Oliveira Miranda, and the Studies and Statistical Planning Office, Jorge Adão.

The ceremony was attended by Generals, high ranking officers of National Defence, belonging to Social Security Fund of the FAA.