South Sudan: Aid Workers Released Unharmed in South Sudan

New York/Juba — Ten aid workers who had been detained by an armed group since Wednesday 25 April, outside of South Sudan's Yei town were released today. The group returned safely to Juba. They have undergone medical checks and are said to be in good health.

"It's a great relief to have our colleagues safely back with us," said Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. "We are grateful to everyone who helped in securing their release, and we again call on all parties to this conflict to not target or obstruct aid staff from carrying out their life-saving work. Incidents such as this must end."

The aid staff, including two from UNICEF, went missing while driving from Yei to Tore where they were to carry out an assessment of the humanitarian needs.

The aid workers will shortly be reunited with their families and will be provided with psychosocial support and counselling.