Nigeria: NLC - Politicians Pauperising, Dividing Nigerians Along Ethno-Religious Lines

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has accused Nigerian politicians of deliberately dividing Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines so as to further impoverish them.

The accusation came as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, rpromised the Nigerian workers that the federal government is committed to revive Nigeria's economy and improve security.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, made this remarks yesterday in Abuja while speaking at the joint symposium with Trade Union Congress (TUC) ahead of the 2018 workers' day celebration today.

Wabba asserted that the Nigerian system of governance is being manipulated by politicians who use primordial means to divide Nigerians.

He noted that most of the richest governors in the country are not paying their workers' salaries but are instead "dividing Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines.

"Benue and Kogi States have no reason to be where they are today, it is misgovernance. There is no country in which reasonable development can be made if lives are not protected. No complain or condemnation will be enough, bringing the killings to an end is paramount."

He lamented that the Nigerian workers contributed majorly to national development and created the wealth but get little or nothing in return.

Against this backdrop, Wabba urged workers to continue to struggle for better working conditions and packages.

Speaking further, he alleged that most of the decisions taken by government were being manipulated especially by outside sources.

Meanwhile, Ngige gave the assurances yesterday in a goodwill message on behalf of the management and staff of the ministry and its parastatals, to the Nigerian workers on this year's Workers' Day.

He recalled the historic role of the nation's workforce across decades and urged it to further stand firm with President Buhari as he returns Nigeria to greatness.

The minister commended the resilience of the Nigerian workers and called for their continued support for the success of the present administration.

Ngige further expressed the unequivocal commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the enhancement of workers' welfare and prosperity for all citizens, charging them to use the occasion to reminisce on the positive outcomes of the labour's struggle for a better working rights and decent work environment.

N18,000 Minimum Wage Embarrassing, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that present national minimum wage being paid Nigerian workers is ill-motivating and embarrassing.

He lamented the continued rate of de-industrialisation in the economy, adding that it is of grave concern.

He restated the need for the restructuring of the country's federal system as a means of refocusing the economy of the country.

In a goodwill message to Nigerian workers to mark this year's May Day celebration issued yesterday, Atiku said: Considering the current state of things, the N18,000 national minimum wage is nothing to write home about.

"It is my firm belief that whoever works should be adequately rewarded. The reward of a service well rendered is a reasonable wage that can keep the earner sensibly motivated to put in his best. The minimum wage of 18,000 per month (less than $50), as is currently obtained in the country, considering the current economic reality is not only ill-motivating but embarrassing,' he said.

The former vice president said while it is adequate that the federal government can set the standard for the national minimum wage, such a national minimum should however not be interpreted by respective state governments, (especially the rich states) as being the maximum wage they should pay to their workers but simply the baseline for them to build on.

PDP Asks Workers to Defend Democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Nigerian workers to defend democracy in the country.

In its message on the occasion of the 2018 Workers' Day celebration, PDP said the workers should resist the repression of Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The statement issued yesterday by PDP spokesman said Nigerian workers must also not spare any energy in raising a strong voice against the violation of human rights and manifest insensitivity of the Buhari administration to the unabated mass killing of compatriots in Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Yobe, Borno, Plateau, Zamfara and other parts of our country by marauders and insurgents.

"Our labour force must also speak out against harsh anti-people policies and the corruption ravaging the Buhari administration, leading to the collapse of our once robust economy with loss of over 24 million jobs and attendant acute hardship, poverty and destitution in our country today."

APC Urges Workers to Maintain Peace

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended good wishes and greetings to all Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate the 2018 International Workers' Day.

The ruling party commended them for being partners in progress with the government.

In a statement issued by APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdulahi, the party said the Nigerian worker remained one of the most dedicated, resilient and hardworking in the world, and a key driver of the country's multi-facet development.

"Despite challenges particularly on the economy, we celebrate Nigerian workers for staying positive and being a partner in nation-building as well as contributing towards efforts to take the country to its deserved heights, the party said.

NACA Calls for Implementation of HIV Workplace, Anti-Discrimination Law

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2018 International Workers' Day today, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has called on employees and employers of labour to push for the implementation of National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS, HIV/AIDS Anti-discrimination Act and the National HIV/AIDS Stigma Reduction Strategy.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday and signed by the Director General of NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, he said HIV response in Nigeria has been hindered by cases of employment-related stigma and discrimination, adding that it has continued to constitute a major threat to the goal of ending AIDS epidemic by 2030.

According to him, "The unequal treatment of workers based on their HIV status in the workplace is a clear breach of their right to gainful employment. A 2012 study of stigma among people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Nigeria showed that 26 per cent of those surveyed have lost their jobs or sources of income in the past years due to HIV related stigma."

Ayade Orders Payment of 2014 Gratuity, Donates N50m to NLC

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has authorised the payment of 2014 gratuity to retired civil servants in the state.

Ayade who gave the directive yesterday, also announced a donation of N50 million to the organised labour, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) for the completion of the Labour House in Calabar.

The governor who was in company of the state Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu, and a number of his aides, gave the directive shortly after inspecting the Labour House, which is under construction.

He tasked labour leaders and the generality of workers in the state to remain better organised, well structured and never relent in their roles to the society.

Glo Commends Resilient Spirit of Nigerian Workers

As the nation joins the rest of the world to mark May Day, a telecommunications company, Globacom, has commended Nigerian workers for their resilient spirit.

In a message of congratulations sent to workers in the public and private sectors of the economy to commemorate the 2018 International Labour Day, Globacom described them as one of the most resilient, hardworking and steadfast workforce in the world.

The company praised the doggedness and committed spirit of Nigerian workers not minding the difficulties and challenges they had faced over the years, adding that they had continued to play a crucial role in building the Nigerian economy.

Obaseki Lauds Edo Workers, Promises Better Days Ahead

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has applauded workers in the state for their contributions in the drive for socio-economic development, noting that reforms being implemented across various sectors in the state will guarantee better days ahead for the state's civil service.

In a statement to mark Workers' Day, Obaseki thanked the workers for their support to his administration's policies and programmes, noting, "As we take stock of our collective input, outcomes and impact, I am proud to say that our modest achievements could not have been possible without your full support."

He urged workers not to relent in their effort to help develop the state, adding, "With workers' continued cooperation, there will be no limit to how far we can go in transforming the Edo State public sector.

Kalu Tasks Govt, Organised Private Sector on Workers' Welfare

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged the public and private sectors to make the welfare of workers a top priority in their organisational goal.

He acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian labour force to national wellbeing, adding that the government must provide a conducive work environment for workers to demonstrate their intellectual capacity.

Kalu in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, in commemoration of the 2018 Labour Day, reaffirmed the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to take Nigeria to an enviable height.

He stressed that no country can develop without a vibrant labour force, adding that Nigeria is blessed with enormous human capital.

Barde Felicitates with Gombe Workers

Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Mr. Muhammad Jibrin Barde, has commended the state workers and the entire Nigerian workforce as they celebrate workers' day today.

In a statement by his media office yesterday, the ex-bank chief said workers throughout the world deserve to be celebrated because they play pivotal roles in the smooth running of not only the civil service that ensure government at all levels function well but the private sector too whose contributions to the state and national economy cannot be over-emphasised.

He commended their commitment and efforts in spite of many challenges they face, ranging from what he called "salary issues to poor working condition defined by paucity of infrastructure."

Obi Felicitates with Workers

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended Nigerian workers as they celebrate workers' day today.

In a message made available to the press, the former governor said that workers throughout the world deserved to be celebrated because from the labour of their hands the machinery of government was perennial kept afloat.

He commended their commitment and efforts in spite of many challenges they face, ranging from what he called "salary issues to poor working condition defined by paucity of infrastructure."

While noting that workers were among the people that make the greatest sacrifice for the good and development of the state, he advised them to also take the opportunity of the celebration and look inwards by sparing a moment's reflection on the trajectory the country is moving and resolve to be part of positive changes that would make the country greater.