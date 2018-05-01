Nigeria: INEC Insists On Transmitting Ekiti, Osun Poll Results Electronically

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, restated its resolve to transmit the results of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states electronically.

INEC's National Commissioner, Mr. Muhammed Mustafa Lecky, said one of the innovations the commission is adopting for the 2019 elections is the electronic transmission of results and it has "come to the conclusion that this will be done in Ekiti and Osun elections."

He said this at the roundtable of The Electoral Institute (TEI) in Abuja with the theme: 'Anambra Governorship Election: A Post-Mortem and Lessons for Ekiti and Osun states Governorship Polls.'

Chairman of the TEI, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, had asked the commissioner to give an update on the electronic transmission of results.

In his response, Lecky said: "We have begun discussions with the Nigerian Communications Commission, and we have also discussed with MTN, Etisalat and other telecommunication companies in Nigeria. We have been having meetings with them."

Lecky said from the last week Tuesday meeting, the telecom companies assured the commission in the successful electronic transmission of the results.

He said the commission has taken steps to ensure the functionality of the card reader, stressing that "the aperture where you do the scanning of the finger has been enlarged."

He said the smart card reader has been enhanced to function better in the two states elections, and measures are underway to improve on them in the 2019 elections.

The chairman revealed that there are steps to "document the Voter Identification Number the Permanent Voters Cards to trace the phone numbers of the owners in order to send them text messages informing them where their PVCs are."