Mozambique - Govt to Circumcise 100,000 Men

More than 100,000 men in Mozambique are to be circumcised in a bid to help prevent sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV/Aids.

The health authorities in the central province of Zambezia say their campaign will focus on districts of Ato-Molocue, Ile and Gurue, where circumcision is not a common practice.

This is the second phase of a project that kicked off last year with the circumcision of 84,000 men in the province.

Abdul Razak, a medical doctor by profession and governor of Zambezia - one of Mozambique's most populated provinces backed the campaign.

"What I want to underline is that male circumcision and other measures are used to prevent diseases, such as HIV/Aids. They don't cure the patient," Razak said.

It is voluntary, but men are being encouraged to undergo the surgery because of the difference it makes in preventing HIV infection.