1 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Woman Kills Newly Born Baby to Save Marriage

A 23-year-old Epworth mother strangled her newly born baby girl with her bare hands soon after delivering her in a toilet to save her marriage, a Harare court heard on Monday.

Grace Mukwena appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande answering to infanticide charges.

She was released on $50 bail before her case was remanded to next week for her trial.

Court heard she has been married for only four months but when she got married she was already pregnant for another man identified as Taurai Chidza of Mutare.

Her pregnancy was allegedly five months old when she got married to one Proud Tole.

Tole is the one who caught her red handed before he summoned some elderly women who tried to save the child before handing the mother to the police.

Mukwena did not disclose she was already pregnant when she got married.

According to court papers, she stayed with Tole for four months until she went into labour on April 27 this year.

She left her husband sleeping around midnight saying she was going to the toilet to relieve herself.

Mukwena then gave birth to a baby girl while in the toilet and strangled her to death using her hands.

Tole realised his wife was taking too long and followed her to the bathroom.

He then caught her holding the baby who was already motionless, sitting in a pool of blood before he called neighbours to the scene.

They rushed the baby to Epworth poly clinic but they were told the child was already dead.

The infant was bleeding from nose and had bruises around her neck, confirming that her mother hurt her.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.

