30 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Don't Fear Cancer Tests, Men Counseled

By Cheji Bakari

Tanga — THE Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu has called upon all Tanzanian men to ignore misinformation on prostate cancer; instead, they should all go for the tests in good time.

The minister made the call in Tanga city on Saturday where she launched a national cervical cancer vaccine campaign and cervical cancer diagnosis on women at the Ngamiani health centre.

"I want to assure Tanzanians that cervical cancer is preventable ... if the signs are detected at an early stage ... both men and women should attend at selected health centres and hospitals for diagnosis ... men (in particular) don't be bothered with rumours " she insisted.

She elaborated that statistics from the Cancer Institute at the premiere Ocean Road Hospital indicate that non-communicable diseases were affecting at least 50,000 patients each year - out of whom 33 per cent were diagnosed with cervical cancer signs and 12 per cent with signs of breast cancer.

