Tanzania: Diversify Crop Production, WFP Advises Farmers

SMALL-scale farmers in Tanzania have been advised to diversify crop production and embracing drought resistant crops to guarantee food availability throughout the year.

World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Director, Southern Africa and Indian Ocean States, Lola Castro said small scale farmers need to learn issues related to climatic change and focus on crop diversification to defeat various challenges in food production. She was speaking over the weekend during an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' during her visit in the country.

According to Ms Castro, lack of crop diversification is a big challenge that faces small scale farmers in most African countries, including Tanzania and that there is need for farmers to engage in crop diversification.

She said WFP works with communities in various countries by setting strategies for food security. The UN agency has at least 11 country offices in the region. She said in Tanzania, the organisation has been supporting farmers on various issues including uses of silos as a safe methodology for food storage and other better ways of storing food.

On refugees, Ms Castro said WFP has been working closely with the government of Tanzania to care for refugees in various camps in the country. She said WFP buys food locally. "We changed the policy and now we buy food locally, therefore we have been buying from Tanzania for refugees who reside here," she said.

Ms Castro said in 2017, WFP invested 23 million US dollars (over 50bn/-) and the organisation has spent 300 million US dollar in Tanzania in the past five years. "The WFP money remains here, we have been pumping our operation money in Tanzania, therefore in one way or another, WFP creates opportunities for Tanzanians," she said.

She advised Tanzania to work on crop diversity, promote markets for different crops, ensure food quality and improve stock management for the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA).

WFP implements the 2017-2021 country strategic plan (CSP) whose objectives include assistance to refugees on which WFP works with the government of Tanzania and UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to contribute to durable solutions in securing access to food for the most vulnerable populations while continuing to provide humanitarian assistance as required to meet basic food and nutrition requirements.

Another strategic plan is to end malnutrition, with the Tanzania CSP aiming at supporting and complementing the National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Plan (NMNAP) of Tanzania, particularly in strengthening national systems to address chronic malnutrition.

Supporting small holder farmers is another CSP, with WFP envisioning Tanzania agricultural sector where rural women, men and youth have increased and sustained income and employment opportunities.

The strategic plan also aims at supporting national system and partnership (NSPF) and transforming Tanzania into an innovation hub. Earlier, Ms Castro said Tanzania serves as the logistics hub for WFP, thanks to her geographical location.

She said availability of port, railway line and other crucial infrastructure have been ensuring smooth operations for the organization.