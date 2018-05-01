Liberia: Actionaid Donates Motorbikes to Rural Women

Actionaid Liberia yesterday donated four brand new motorbikes to rural women in Bong, Grand Gedeh, Montserrado and Gbarpolu counties, to ease their transportation burden while following up cases of mobility in the various communities. The motorbikes were purchased with funds provided by SIDA through the Embassy of Sweden in Liberia.

The women were represented by their presidents in those counties.

The donation was made under the theme, "Enhancing the Protection of the Rights of Women, Girls and the Discriminated Groups in Liberia," and focuses on strengthening rural women's structures.

Actionaid Project Coordinator Aisha Kolubah, who made the presentation, said the motorbikes are meant to address the logistical challenges faced by rural women.

"At the local level, we know there are challenges of transportation to enhance follow-up on cases at the various health facilities," Madam Kolubah said.

The program, she said, is intended to ensure that women and girls have improved access to sexual and reproductive health.

Madam Aisha Kolubah, Project Coordinator for Actionaid makes the presentation

The program is aimed at ensuring that the beneficiaries have increased protection from all forms of violence, abuse and exploitation through improved monitoring, risk assessment and prevention methods.

It is also intended to build the capacity of state and non-state actors at sub-national levels in the four counties, to strengthen and integrate gender and human rights services affecting vulnerable women and girls.

Madam Kolubah said Actionaid has been working with all the structures in the community, including the ministries of Justice, Internal Affairs, Health, Youth and Sports and Gender and Social Protection.

Korpo Howard, president of the rural women in Montserrado Chapter, lauded Actionaid for the initiative. She promised that the women will use the bikes for the purpose they were intended.

"We are grateful to Actionaid for the continued support to rural women, because the entity has trained women and also empowered them, so we have the capacities now to support our children and even show or explain the importance of going to school," Madam Korpo said.

Jesadeh G. Barzon, president of rural women in Grand Gedeh County, commended Actionaid and partners for the support over the years.

Madam Barzon called on Actionaid to continue its support to rural women.