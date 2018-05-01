1 May 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Actionaid Donates Motorbikes to Rural Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvin Worzi

Actionaid Liberia yesterday donated four brand new motorbikes to rural women in Bong, Grand Gedeh, Montserrado and Gbarpolu counties, to ease their transportation burden while following up cases of mobility in the various communities. The motorbikes were purchased with funds provided by SIDA through the Embassy of Sweden in Liberia.

The women were represented by their presidents in those counties.

The donation was made under the theme, "Enhancing the Protection of the Rights of Women, Girls and the Discriminated Groups in Liberia," and focuses on strengthening rural women's structures.

Actionaid Project Coordinator Aisha Kolubah, who made the presentation, said the motorbikes are meant to address the logistical challenges faced by rural women.

"At the local level, we know there are challenges of transportation to enhance follow-up on cases at the various health facilities," Madam Kolubah said.

The program, she said, is intended to ensure that women and girls have improved access to sexual and reproductive health.

Madam Aisha Kolubah, Project Coordinator for Actionaid makes the presentation

The program is aimed at ensuring that the beneficiaries have increased protection from all forms of violence, abuse and exploitation through improved monitoring, risk assessment and prevention methods.

It is also intended to build the capacity of state and non-state actors at sub-national levels in the four counties, to strengthen and integrate gender and human rights services affecting vulnerable women and girls.

Madam Kolubah said Actionaid has been working with all the structures in the community, including the ministries of Justice, Internal Affairs, Health, Youth and Sports and Gender and Social Protection.

Korpo Howard, president of the rural women in Montserrado Chapter, lauded Actionaid for the initiative. She promised that the women will use the bikes for the purpose they were intended.

"We are grateful to Actionaid for the continued support to rural women, because the entity has trained women and also empowered them, so we have the capacities now to support our children and even show or explain the importance of going to school," Madam Korpo said.

Jesadeh G. Barzon, president of rural women in Grand Gedeh County, commended Actionaid and partners for the support over the years.

Madam Barzon called on Actionaid to continue its support to rural women.

Liberia

Chamber of Commerce Elections Twice Postponed

The executive members of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) have for the second time suspended the much anticipated… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.