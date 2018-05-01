The trial of two Harare men allegedly found in possession of 30 bags of mbanje weighing 710kg with a street value of $51 000 in Damafalls commenced yesterday, with the pair denying the charge.

Alphonse Mushanawani and Brighton Dinda (both 28) were arrested on April 13.

The mbanje was allegedly found stashed in a Toyota Hiace belonging to Mushanawani.

It is the State's case that after they were ambushed, Mushanawani - who was driving the vehicle tried to flee - prompting the police detectives to fire warning shots forcing him to stop.

The pair appeared before magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa and tendered their defence outlines through their lawyers, Messrs Admire Rubaya and Oliver Marwa.

They are facing a charge of unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza called the first witness, Detective Sergeant Samuel Nhokwara, who narrated how the pair was arrested and found in possession of the dangerous drug.

In his defence, Mushanawani said Johannes Moyo and his friends hired his vehicle and were the ones who were arrested at the scene.

He said police arrested him at his house.

"These are the people who might have some explanations to the commission of the offence," read part of Mushanawani's defence. "The accused person will state that he was not arrested at the alleged scene, but at his house."

"Conspiracy"

Mushanawani accused some police detectives of working in cahoots with his rivals in the transport business in a bid to bring him down.

"The State is challenged to avail call records of all the involved police officers to the court, accused is sure the cheap conspiracy will be exposed," read his de- fence.

"The State is being used by the accused's detractors who want to destroy his transport business. The alleged State informer has captured a clique of police officers that he feeds with false infor- mation.

"These are malicious, frivolous and vexatious allegations being peddled by the cabal of police officers and their infor- mers."

Dinda also denied the allegations.

It is alleged that police received a tip-off that the two were in possession of mbanje.

They drove to Damafalls where they allegedly intercepted Mushanawani and Dinda while they were driving along a dust road.

The pair was arrested and 30 bags of mbanje were re- covered.