1 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Former MP Faces Arrest

By George Maponga

Former Zanu-PF Chivi North legislator Cde Tranos Huruva faces arrest after he allegedly stormed a polling centre in the constituency where people were voting in the ruling party primary elections and destroyed ballot papers on Sunday, before disappearing.

The Masvingo provincial party leadership has since reporteed Cde Huruva to the police.

Cde Huruva, who was barred from contesting primary elections in the race to be legislator for the constituency, was allegedly in the company of a group of unknown people when he swooped on the ballot papers and tore them to shreds as voting was underway at Chitowa Hall near Mhandamabwe Business Centre.

The race for the Zanu-PF Chivi North House of Assembly ticket pit incumbent legislator Major Mathias Tongofa (Retired) against Brigadier General Elasto Madzingira (Rtd), Major Clifford Mumbengegwi (Rtd), Cde Collen Mharadzano and Cde Brighton Ndove.

Voting had to be postponed to yesterday after delivery of a new batch of voting material to enable the voters to cast their ballots afresh.

"The police are looking for him because it's quite obvious that if a person does what he did, they will have to be arrested for committing a crime," Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

"We were left with no option save to stop the voting (on Sunday) and people were only able to vote afresh today (yesterday) at the polling station in question and the law will definitely take its course."

Officer Commanding Crime in Masvingo Province Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge confirmed they wanted to charge Cde Huruva for destroying ballot papers in Chivi North.

Asst Comm Makedenge said a manhunt was underway for the ex-Chivi North legislator.

"We are looking for him (Cde Huruva) and we will charge him with malicious damage to property after he tore ballot papers while people were voting in Zanu-PF primaries in Chivi North," he said.

