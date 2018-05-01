1 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Rushes to Supreme Court Over Use of MDC-T Name and Logo

Tagged:

Related Topics

The MDC-T faction led by Nelson Chamisa has approached the Supreme Court seeking an order to set aside the High Court ruling that Thokozani Khupe faction must continue using the party's name and logo.

Last week, High Court judge, Justice Francis Bere, ruled that no one was entitled to lay claim to the political party's name and symbol before the question of leadership was settled.

Chamisa's faction had approached the court seeking an order to bar Khupe from using the party's registered trademarks and symbols arguing that they were fired from the MDC-T.

Both Chamisa and Khupe are claiming to be legitimate leaders of the MDC-T following the death of its founding president Morgan Tsvangirai February after a long battle against colon cancer.

Last week, Bere ruled that the two parties should approach an arbitration court for a determination of the matter as it was not clear which MDC-T was legitimate.

In its papers filed at the Supreme Court Monday, the Nelson Chamisa faction is arguing that Bere erred in making pronouncement on substantive issues placed before him, as the parties had no opportunity to advance their arguments on it.

MDC-T further argues that the High Court misdirected itself seriously by finding the matter not urgent which led to failure by the court to consider the applicable principle of time and consequence.

"The applicant further accuses the court for coming with a wrong conclusion premised on the view that the applicant had not instituted proceedings before it and so erred in making a determination without having any regard to the applicant's constitutive documents and operational statutes," said the court papers.

"After making incorrect findings the High Court erred in dismissing the case though in its own reasoning the matter could not be dismissed but had to be resolved in fully contested proceedings," said Chamisa.

The applicant seeks the appeal to succeed with costs, an order setting aside the order of the High Court and that the order be heard on merits before a different judge at Bulawayo High Court.

MDC-T is being represented by Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu.

Zimbabwe

5 000 Registered Voters Dead - Elections Body

At least 5 000 registered voters have died before the finalisation of the biometric voter registration exercise, a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.