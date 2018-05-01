30 April 2018

Africa: Tanzania Crowned U-17 CECAFA Champions

Tanzania were crowned champions of the CECAFA U-17 Championship after beating Somalia 2-0 in the final on Sunday (29 April 2018) at the Gitega Stadium in Gitega, over 60-kilometres from the Burundian capital, Bujumbura.

Goals from Edson Jeremiah and Jaffar Mtoo were enough for the 'Serengeti Boys' to end the fairytale story of the Somalis in the final watched by CAF President Ahmad.

Tanzania coach Oscar Mirambo lauded his charges for the performance, describing it as a good start for the preparations ahead of next year's Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019.

"All our players are below 16, so it was tough for them to play against their compatriots. But we had to do it because we are looking forward for the next year's Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

"It was a good experience for us because we played against good teams like Kenya and Uganda. It is a good start for the long and tough journey awaiting us," he said.

Meanwhile, Uganda beat Kenya 4-1 in the third place match on Saturday.

Tanzania

