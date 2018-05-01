Eritrea: Effort to Develop Traditional Medicines

Asmara — Mr. Eyasu Bahta, director of the National Medicine and Consumer Goods Safety Control at the Ministry of Health, indicated that the Ministry of Health is exerting effort to develop traditional medicines and taking corrective measures on the harmful practices.

Indicating that due attention is being given by the World Heath Organization to integrate traditional medicines with the modern health system, Mr. Eyasu said that 41 African countries have designed policies regarding traditional medicines out of which 29 countries have issued policy of control and regulations while 19 have issued professional ethics and 28 have established research institutions.

Mr. Eyasu reiterated that before the establishment of science-based medicine, traditional medicine was the dominant medical system and has been transferred to posterity through practice and observation and had a positive impact for millions of peoples throughout the world.

Pointing out that the Ministry of Health in 2017 has ratified and made public the national policy of traditional medicines and advisory committee established, Mr. Eyasu said that the policy was designed with a view to narrow the gap between the modern and traditional medical practitioners and to help for the introduction of integrated health service provision.

Mr. Eyasu further noted that the role of traditional medical practitioners has paramount significance in the proper application of the practice and called for conducting researches and organizing training programs for better outcome.