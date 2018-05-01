Sudan and Saudi Arabia Sign Administrative Development MoU

Khartoum — Sudan and the Saudi Kingdom signed, Monday, a memorandum on Administrative Development.

This came on the sidelines of the meetings of the Executive Bureau of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development. In Cairo, where, the Minister of Human Resources Development, Dr. Al-Sadig Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi signed for Sudan and the Saudi Minister of Civil Service, Suleiman Bin Abdulla signed for his country.

Dr. Al-Mahdi said in a press statement that the signing of the agreement has completed his ministry's efforts aimed at supporting the administrative development in the field of civil service to address the directives and the policies of the state and the outcome of the National Dialogue which targeted the foreign partnerships in the field of human resources development.