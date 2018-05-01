Sudan: Committee for Studying Prime Minister 'Statement Before Parliament Formed

Abdelwahid El Nur, the leader of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) says his movement is "heartened" by a… Read more »

The Committee, which is chaired by Deputy Speaker , Dr Ahmed Mohamed Adam, includes , Dr Mohamed Mukhtar and Sammani Al-Wasila as deputies of the Chairmen and heads of ad hoc and specialized committees , deputy heads of the Assembly committees , heads of parliamentary blocs and others as members.

Khartoum — The National Assembly , in a sitting which was chaired by its speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer , Monday, approved formation of an emergency Committee assigned to study a statement about government performances for the second half of the year 2017 and first quarter of the year 2018 delivered by the National Prime Minister before the Assembly.

