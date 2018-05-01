Sudan: Committee for Studying Prime Minister 'Statement Before Parliament Formed

Khartoum — The National Assembly , in a sitting which was chaired by its speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer , Monday, approved formation of an emergency Committee assigned to study a statement about government performances for the second half of the year 2017 and first quarter of the year 2018 delivered by the National Prime Minister before the Assembly.
The Committee, which is chaired by Deputy Speaker , Dr Ahmed Mohamed Adam, includes , Dr Mohamed Mukhtar and Sammani Al-Wasila as deputies of the Chairmen and heads of ad hoc and specialized committees , deputy heads of the Assembly committees , heads of parliamentary blocs and others as members.