Sudan: Minister of International Cooperation Meets UNDP Country Director

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman met, Monday the Country Director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Sudan and reviewed with him the spheres of joint cooperation.

The minister has revealed that UNDP team has carried out a comprehensive survey during the past period to assess the situations of the refuges and the immigrants in the three states of Eastern Sudan.

The State Minister, at the Ministry, Dr. Somayia Wakad who attended the meeting has underlined that the state gives top priority to the issue of refugees and immigrants, adding that the ministry will invite all the related-ministries to study the content of the survey to be affirmed that the study has covered all the targeted people and the impacts on the host communities.