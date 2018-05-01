30 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I'm in Love and I'm Not Afraid to Admit It - Davido

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido dedicates new single, Assurance, to girlfriend.

The internet has been buzzing after David Adeleke, popularly known as 'Davido' openly professed that he is in-love.

He took to his twitter handle to say he loves Chioma Avril Rowland, a chef who he has been with for about 5 years now.

Chioma who is an Economics undergraduate of Lead City University seems to have become the envy of every Nigerian girl after Davido's tweet.

His tweet: "I am in love. Some people are in love they are scared to say it. Me, I no dey fear."

The 'If' crooner further dedicated a love song titled "Assurance"to Chioma from his soon to be premiered album.

"I'm dropping a single on the 30th of April. It's gonna be the biggest song in the country. It's called 'Assurance'," he tweeted.

The new song also salutes real gees out there who really love and care about their woman.

