Malawi: Joyce Banda Hints At Malawi Presidency Run in 2019

Photo: Nyasa Times

Joyce Banda, former president of Malawi. (file photo).

Malawi's former president Joyce Banda said Sunday she will talk politics after her party National Executive Committee meeting in Lilongwe , hinting she may run for presidency in 2019 on her People's Party (PP) ticket despite facing the threat of arrest over corruption allegations.

But Banda, whose two-year presidencyfrom 2012 to 2014 was characterised by the plunder of public resources in government known as Cashgate, said she was not afraid of being arrested despite an outstanding warrant over corruption allegations, a day after she returned home after four years absence.

The first woman to lead Malawi, told a crowd of supporters in her home village of Domasi, Zomba that she has to study the political landscape first and consult party leadership and local people.

"I will not comment anything on politics because I have just arrived in the country. I need to consult. I work with a team. I don't do things or make decisions by myself. So, when the National Executive Committee (Nec) meets, I will be able to comment on the matter," she said.

"I will only talk about politics once I have consulted widely," she stressed.

Banda deplored hatred, animosity and other problems facing the country.

"This country needs salvation. The country has been in the same state as it was when I left in 2014."

Banda made history by becoming Malawi's first female president and the second woman to lead a country in Africa.

She took power in April 2012 following the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika, who headed the country since 2004.

Her return home coincided with the nationawide anti-government demonstrtaions, organised by civil action groups, which were against alleged corruption and poor governance under President Peter Mutharika, who has ruled the country since 2014.

The groups have given President Mutharika 90 days to address their 10-point concerns threatening that they will be back in the streets to protest to demand hus ouster if he fails to act.

The Catholic bishops in the country, under the umbrella of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), have Aalso said Malawi needs a change of direction, lamenting that the hard-won democracy has not yielded fruits people anticipated.

The bishops in a pastoral statement call on Malawians to help to create a new era in the country where truth, fairness and respect for the dignity of all are observed.

"This means wisely choosing servant leaders who can become heroic agents of change," adding that these will be the heroes not only for the deeds they do but for the stand they take on unpopular issues.

The Pastoral Letter issued sunday, has been signed by leaders of all the eight Catholic dioceses in the country, led by ECM bishop chairman Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre.