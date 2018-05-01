Zimbabwe: Masvingo, Midlands Set for Major Facelift

Masvingo and Midlands provinces are set for a major facelift after Jadecon Construction, announced plans to construct residential houses for both upper and lower ends of the market.

The Masvingo city headquartered firm, has already made footprints in various local authorities by constructing hundreds of houses for members of the Zimbabwe National Army in Gweru, Masvingo City and Mpandawana Town in Gutu.

Jadecon has a full housing package for all income groups and has been spreading its tentacles across Masvingo City and beyond.

Over 100 houses for the ZNA members have been constructed in Masvingo City, contributing significantly towards clearing the national housing back lodge standing at around 1,3 million.

The firm has already made a mark by constructing palisade walls at some of the eminent schools in Masvingo City including Victoria Junior and Victoria High schools.

Managing director Sternly Mhande Kondongwe, said Jadecon had a permanent solution to housing headaches for the country.

Mr Kondongwe said the successful execution of the ZNA Benefit Fund housing projects in Gweru, Mpandawana and Masvingo, was testament to the firm's solid footing and zeal as a construction firm of choice in the southern region.

"We have an attractive buffet of housing schemes that are tailor-made for prospective home-owners in various economic strata.

"We have come up with a scheme where we help clients secure mortgages to finance house construction up to completion with our company meeting some of the costs and the beneficiary will be obliged to make monthly instalments, ranging from a period of five to 10 years," said Mr Kondongwe.

The Jadecon director said his company also boasted of state-of-the-art housing construction machinery and a skilled human resources base that makes it easier for clients to get all their services done under one roof.

Besides house construction, Jadecon has also spread its tentacles to the supply of quarry stones, tiles, window frames, sliding gates and bricks.

"We are motivated by the desire to keep our customers happy, hence we are very strict when it comes to quality assurance and attention to detail to meet even the minutest of customer specifications. We have a skilled human resources base that is armed with the required gravitas to meet the customers' expectations." he said.

Dubbed arguably the fastest-growing consolidated construction and engineering company in Masvingo, Jadecon first earned acclaim after successfully completing over 105 houses for soldiers in Victoria Ranch suburb under the ZDF Benefit Fund.

Jadecon was to add another feather on its construction hat after again winning the trust and confidence of the ZDF Benefit Fund and was awarded another tender to build 46 houses for soldiers in the Chomufuli area at Mpandawana.

The project has since been completed.

In Gweru, the company is building 90 houses for members of the uniformed forces as it continues to carve its name as a key emerging player in construction and engineering in the southern region of Zimbabwe.

The firm has also left an indelible mark by constructing houses for other members of the civil service and hundreds of other private people in Masvingo, Gutu and Gweru.

"Our long term plan is to spread our tentacles through - out Zimbabwe because we have a unique and exciting package that appeals to clients at all levels of the economic scale. The new dispensation will even offer new exciting opportunities going forward thanks to bold assertions by the country's new political leadership that Zimbabwe is open for business. This can only be a boon for us and we are excited by the promising scope for growth," said Mr Kondongwe.

Jadecon opened its doors in 2003, focusing mainly on automotive engineering before diversifying into construction of houses, precast walls, tennis courts and supply of building materials.

Some of the firm's initial footprints in construction were made at Bondolfi Teachers' College and Gutu High School where Jadecon built sporting grounds.

In a seal of approval for Jadecon's rising star as a key player in the construction and engineering sector, the firm has since won a tender to construct hardstands at GMB depots in Bikita, Zvishavane, Chivi and Rutenga.

Going forward Mr Kondongwe, says his firm has set its sights on tapping opportunities that are abound in the country's mining sector that is on the threshold of a major boom with investors jostling to set up shop in the country.

Mr Kondongwe says Jadecon wanted to exploit opportunities that will be engendered for the local business community to grow their profile.