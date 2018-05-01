1 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Four Perish in Road Accident

By Sharon Chigeza Mutare

Four people died on Saturday after a Toyota Hilux single-cab vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned at the 4km peg along the Rusape-Inyati highway.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the fatal accident, which occurred near Rusape River.

"At around 1.30am on Saturday April 28, the driver of a Rusape-bound Toyota Hilux, Ellimoth Murimira (32), lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road at the 4km peg along Rusape-Inyati highway. The vehicle overturned several times before it landed on its wheels 20 metres from the road.

"Four people out of the seven passengers on board died on the spot, while four others, including the driver, sustained injuries and were ferried to Rusape General Hospital. Bodies of the deceased were also ferried to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for postmortem," said Insp Kakohwa.

He identified the deceased as Onias Nherera (44) of Chitsva Village, Chief Makoni, Rusape; Nicholas Nherera (30) of the same village; Kenneth Nherera (42) of Bhidha Village, Chief Makoni, Rusape and Lovejoy Makandibaya (55) of Chitsva Village, Rusape.

