Women and Youth Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has called for organised management of natural resources to steer socio-economic growth in most remote parts of the country.

The minister said a well organised community could reap more benefits from their local resources through innovation and unity.

She was speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a $100 000 amacimbi/madora /mopani worms processing plant at Matshiloni Village in Beitbridge recently.

Cde Nyoni said the projects was one of the major community development initiatives in Matabeleland South and the country at large.

"We are worried at the poor management and improper harvesting of natural resources here among them amacimbi, which are a source of livelihood for many people especially women and the youth," she said.

"My ministry is extremely proud to pioneer new projects for women, here in Matabeleland South, on value addition, which is an integral part of our strategy to grow women in Zimbabwe".

She said the amacimbi processing plant was one of the three projects being funded by the African Development Bank with technical support from the International Labour Organisation.

First of its kind

She said the other two projects are Guruve Gold Processing Plant in Mashonaland Central and Hauna Fruit Processing Plant in Manicaland.

According to Minister Nyoni, the Beitbridge plant was the first of its kind in the country.

"It will focus on professional processing of amacimbi for food consumption, and is definitely in line with our resolve to transform the lives of our citizens, through the innovative programming for food and nutrition security.

"Amacimbi form one of the great natural resources in this area, which can turn around people's lives.

"With a well-established road infrastructure and growing industrial sector, Beitbridge was identified as an ideal location to set up the first facility in Zimbabwe," said the minister.

Cde Nyoni said it was also important for Government to seek partnerships with communities and development agencies to promote economic development projects.

International Labour Organization's (ILO) Country Director Ms Hopolang Phororo said the Beitbridge project would address issues of rural unemployment and gender inequality.