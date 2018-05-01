30 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Celebrities, Leaders Attend Ali Kiba's Wedding Party in Dar es Salaam

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: AliKiba/Instagram
Tanzanian musician Alikiba and his brother Abdukiba during their double wedding
By Nasra Abdallah

Dar es Salaam — The second wedding party for Tanzanian singer, Ali Kiba was held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, gathering leaders and celebrities from across the region.

Yesterday's event came in just days after Ali Kiba held a glamorous and luxurious wedding ceremony in Mombasa a few days ago.

The event, which was held at Serena Hotel Dar es Salaam yesterday, was attended by former first lady, Ms Salma Kikwete.

Mrs Kikwete was attending the event on behalf of her husband, former President Jakaya Kikwete.

The event - which was televised live - was attended by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, the Deputy Minister for Labour, Youth and Employment, Mr Antony Mavunde, Natural Resources and Tourism minister, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla and Chalinze legislator, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete.

The Governor for Mombasa in Kenya, Mr Hassan Joho - who doubles as Mr Kiba's close friend - was also among prominent guests at the event.

Local artists who attended the event included: Hamis Mwinjuma alias Mwana FA, Christian Bella, Vanessa Mdee, Mimi Mars, Eshi Buheti, Idrissa Sultan and Omary Nyembo, popularly known as Ommy Dimpozi.

Tanzania

Court Orders Arrest of Poppe Over Fraud

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday ordered the arrest of two businessmen, Zacharia Hans… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.