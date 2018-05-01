30 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Campaign Launched to Use Football in War Against Albino Killings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — A new campaign has been launched to use football matches to spread messages on debunking the myth that albino body parts have magical powers to make people rich or get top political posts.

That is being done through the Josephat Tornner Foundation (JTF) that aims at stopping albino killings

JTF executive director Josephat Tornner says the project will involve the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

He believes, through football, many people will receive right messages and change their perceptions that albino body parts can make them rich or get top political posts.

For a start, he has requested TFF to put posters in venues of Mainland Tanzania Premier League matches to show that it fallacious to think albino body parts have magical powers.

"We believe through football, we will reach many people. We call on stakeholders to support us as albinos are normal human beings who deserve all rights. We commend TFF and the Turkish Embassy for joining us in this war. This campaign should be spread to involve other sports."

Turkish ambassador Ali Davutoglu commended JTF for launching the campaign and believes many people will receive the message because football is popular globally.

Tanzania

Court Orders Arrest of Poppe Over Fraud

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday ordered the arrest of two businessmen, Zacharia Hans… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.