Tanzania: New Campaign Launched to Use Football in War Against Albino Killings

Dar es Salaam — A new campaign has been launched to use football matches to spread messages on debunking the myth that albino body parts have magical powers to make people rich or get top political posts.

That is being done through the Josephat Tornner Foundation (JTF) that aims at stopping albino killings

JTF executive director Josephat Tornner says the project will involve the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

He believes, through football, many people will receive right messages and change their perceptions that albino body parts can make them rich or get top political posts.

For a start, he has requested TFF to put posters in venues of Mainland Tanzania Premier League matches to show that it fallacious to think albino body parts have magical powers.

"We believe through football, we will reach many people. We call on stakeholders to support us as albinos are normal human beings who deserve all rights. We commend TFF and the Turkish Embassy for joining us in this war. This campaign should be spread to involve other sports."

Turkish ambassador Ali Davutoglu commended JTF for launching the campaign and believes many people will receive the message because football is popular globally.