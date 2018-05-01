Malawi: Tiwonge Munthali Crowned New Miss Malawi

Photo: Nyasa Times

Tiwonge Munthali crowned new Miss Malawi.

Malawi on Saturday picked its new queen, Tiwonge Munthali, to carry the Miss Malawi mantle for the next year as she emerged the winner of Miss Malawi 2018 out shining 14 other contestants in the finals of the beauty pageant at Bingu International Conference centre in Lilongwe.

Munthali is not new to pageantry. She won Miss Heritage crown in November 2016 in Lilongwe and went on to compete in an international beauty pageant which aims at promoting and celebrating heritage – the Miss Heritage Global contest in South Africa.

She will uphold the objectives of this year's Miss Malawi theme of raising a voice against population growth in the country.

The 24-year-old model studying banking and finance at Malawi Assemblies of God University in Lilongwe and has been an intern at CDH Investment Bank captivated the crowd when she paraded in traditional, bikini, casual and evening wear.

The beauty queen says she decided to contest for Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant after being persuaded following her role in Miss Heritage and she was "delighted" to have emerged the winner, saying she is ready to contribute to the country.

"I am so thankful for this crown, glory to God," said the Mzuzu based girl.

Former Miss Malawi Cecilia Khofi, 24, who handed the crown to Tiwonge Muthali, said the new beauty queen deserved the title.

"Congratulations Tiwonge. You have a long but great journey ahead of you, wishing you the very best,"Khofi said in a post on her Instagram page after posting a photo of the two beauty queens.

Mayamimo Msosa, a former princes in Miss Malawi Beauty Pageamy, current in Canada said she was not surprised with Tiwonge Munthali being crowned new queen “because you have always been a queen, this is one of your many crowns, the world is yours to conquer.”

As winner, Munthali went away with a Nissan Tiida Latio, received a laptop, a mobile phone and runners up got consolation-prizes with a combined value of K7 million.

Mwabi Mfune was crowned first and Miss Blockbuster while arguably the shortest contestant, Chimwemwe Buleya is the second princess.

The Miss Malawi 2018 has been sponsored by Itel Malawi, Umodzi Park, Blockbuster and Poundstretcher, Malawi Website Host, Riverside Hotel, Glam and Glory, Family Planning Association of Malawi, Printer Systems and Adlib Executive Lodge.

Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) revived the contest under the theme ‘Beauty with Purpose’.