30 April 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ghana: Hearts Silence Kotoko in Kumasi

A 64th minute goal by speedster Patrick Razak was enough to see Hearts of Oak pick all three points as well as bragging rights over arch rivals, Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League Week 10 fixture.

The much-talked about game, started on a high note with both teams having a go at each other's penalty box, but poor finishing was their bane.

Kotoko was forced into an early substitution in the second minute when Prince Acquah got injured after a tackle by Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah. He was taken off for Douglas Owusu Ansah.

This by far affected the game plan of the Porcupine Warriors as the Phobians took control of the early exchanges.

The homers settled and created some decent chances of their own, but failed to score as the first half ended goalless.

After recess, both teams will make a couple of tactical changes to their play with, Hearts the more aggressive in terms of going forward.

It came as little surprise when in the 64th minute Hearts broke the deadlock through diminutive player Razak after receiving a through pass from midfielder Winful Cobbinah.

