Dodoma — The Higher Education Students' Loans Board (Heslb) is expected to issue a Sh427 billion loan to 123,285 beneficiaries including 40,554 first year students for the 2018/19 academic year.

This was said in the Parliament on Monday, April 30, by the minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako when tabling her budget estimates for the 2018/19 financial year.

"The board is looking forward to recovering some Sh157.7 billion from its former beneficiaries," she said.

According to her, the Heslb will continue to encourage voluntary loan repayments from the past beneficiaries who are not employed in the formal sector as required by law the law.