Nigeria: Rep. Bass Statement on White House Visit By Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

press release

Today, Rep. Karen Bass, top democrat on the House Subcommittee on Africa, released the following statement ahead of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Washington, D.C.

"Though it has taken more than a year, I am happy that President Trump has finally had an official meeting here in Washington with a head of state representing a country in sub-Saharan Africa. I hope that this visit will be used as an opportunity to unveil the specifics of the Trump administration's policy towards Africa. This would send a strong signal to African governments that America remains committed to its partnership with countries there.

"While defense will likely be a priority, I hope that policy is drafted holistically to include ways to strengthen democracy, respect human rights and embrace freedom of speech, with an emphasis on the women and young people of Africa. Focus on these issues will ensure that we are addressing many of the root causes of violent extremism. A successful strategy must include these facets, beyond military power."