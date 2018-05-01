Nigeria: USAID Administrator Green's Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Honorable Geoffrey Onyeama

Administrator Green also highlighted ways to enhance strategic partnerships with the private sector, promote economic growth and reform, combat threats to peace and security, and build on Nigeria's role as a democratic leader in the region. Additionally, Administrator Green and Minister Onyeama agreed that Nigeria's economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our countries' mutual prosperity.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met today with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honorable Geoffrey Onyeama. Administrator Green underscored the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria, and the two shared a desire for ongoing coordination in achieving our mutual goals.

Copyright © 2018 United States Agency for International Development. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.