30 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister to Arrive in Sudan On Wednesday

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, is due to arrive in Khartoum Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, on the bilateral relations and ways of cementing them as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Ethiopina Prime Minister's visit program includes two meetings with the President of the Republic, joint sitting of talks in the Republican Palace and a press conference at the end of the visit.

The Ethiopian Premier will meet during his visit at his residence with the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the Vice-President, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, and the Joint Sudanese -Ethiopian Businessmen Council.

The program also includes a visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to one of the country's successful development projects.

