Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Receives Ambassador of China

Khartoum — The Federal Government Minister, Hamid Mumtaz, received in his office Monday the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Li Lianhe, and discussed ways of strengthening further the relations and partnerships between Sudan and China in all domains, especially in the industrial field, the contribution to implementation of national projects and the exchange of experiences in the field of federal government.

The minister has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and China and the great contribution of China to supporting the development projects in Sudan.

He said that China is considered a major partner in all projects in Sudan.

The Ambassador of China said that his country will supply Sudan with all its experiences, especially in the federal government domain.

He stated that China will work with the brothers in Sudan to provide experiences and training in the field of federal government.