30 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Affirms Support of State to the Plan of National Commission of Human Rights

The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has ffirmed the support of State to the Plan and program of Human rights commission to do their work in best way.

This came when he met Monday with the Chairman of the Human Right Commission, Iman Fathal-Rahman Salim, at his office in Republican Palace.

Hassabo was informed on the work of the commission to protect, support and inform about the human rights.

Iman stated that the plan of the commission is aimed to enhance the human rights situation by establishment of branches in the states, affirming the independence of the commission and its adoption the national and international standards of Paris Principles.

