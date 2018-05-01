Sudan: VP Chairs Ministerial Meeting On Anti-Narcotics - Campaign

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman chaired, Monday, at the Republican Palace, the ministerial Meeting of the National Campaign for combating Narcotics in the presence of the representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the National Committee for Combating Narcotics and other related bodies.

The Committee Member and the Head of the Campaign, General, Nur Al-Huda Mohammed Al-Shafie said the VP gave directives for launching comprehensive awareness campaign and working out of plans in this connection.

She said the meeting affirmed the necessity for revising the narcotics dealing-laws.