Sudan: Minister of Defence Renews Keenness to Establish Distinguished Relations With U.S.

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Oaf, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to establish distinguished bilateral relations with the United States that realize the interests of the two countries and support the efforts for keeping international peace and security and combating corruption.

During his meeting at his office Monday with the visiting Assistant US Treasury Minister and the accompanying delegation, Lt. Gen. Bin Oaf asserted the commitment of Sudan to the UN resolutions on North Korea and the combating of terrorism.

Present at the meeting was the US Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis.

The Minister of Defence has responded to queries given by the American delegation.

Meanwhile, the Assistant US Treasury minister has appreciated the frankness that characterized the meeting, assuring their desire to help pushing ahead the relations between Sudan and the United States.

The meeting has discussed the means for building mutual confidence between Sudan and the United States.