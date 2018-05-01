30 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Defence Renews Keenness to Establish Distinguished Relations With U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Oaf, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to establish distinguished bilateral relations with the United States that realize the interests of the two countries and support the efforts for keeping international peace and security and combating corruption.

During his meeting at his office Monday with the visiting Assistant US Treasury Minister and the accompanying delegation, Lt. Gen. Bin Oaf asserted the commitment of Sudan to the UN resolutions on North Korea and the combating of terrorism.

Present at the meeting was the US Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis.

The Minister of Defence has responded to queries given by the American delegation.

Meanwhile, the Assistant US Treasury minister has appreciated the frankness that characterized the meeting, assuring their desire to help pushing ahead the relations between Sudan and the United States.

The meeting has discussed the means for building mutual confidence between Sudan and the United States.

Sudan

Rebel Leader Calls On Washington to Side With the Sudanese, Not the Govt.

Abdelwahid El Nur, the leader of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) says his movement is "heartened" by a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.