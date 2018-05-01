Sudan: U.S. Delegation of World Commission On Religious Freedom Visits Human Rights Commission

Khartoum — A delegation of the World Commission on American Religious Freedom met Monday at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission in Khartoum the Head of the Commission, Dr. Iman Fath-Al- Rahman Salem, the Secretary General and the Commissioners and the members of the Commission.

The meeting reviewed the mechanisms of the National Human Rights Commission and its activities.

The visiting US delegation appreciated the Sudanese state for its good policy in the field of human rights and the laws that protect and promote the human rights which was enshrined in Sudan permanent constitution.

Dr. Abdel Nasser Salem, Commissioner of the National Commission for Human Rights, said in a press statement that the meeting discussed human rights situation in Sudan and the situation of different religious communities, pointing out that commission answered all the questions raised during the meeting.