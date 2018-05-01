30 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: U.S. Delegation of World Commission On Religious Freedom Visits Human Rights Commission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A delegation of the World Commission on American Religious Freedom met Monday at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission in Khartoum the Head of the Commission, Dr. Iman Fath-Al- Rahman Salem, the Secretary General and the Commissioners and the members of the Commission.

The meeting reviewed the mechanisms of the National Human Rights Commission and its activities.

The visiting US delegation appreciated the Sudanese state for its good policy in the field of human rights and the laws that protect and promote the human rights which was enshrined in Sudan permanent constitution.

Dr. Abdel Nasser Salem, Commissioner of the National Commission for Human Rights, said in a press statement that the meeting discussed human rights situation in Sudan and the situation of different religious communities, pointing out that commission answered all the questions raised during the meeting.

Sudan

Rebel Leader Calls On Washington to Side With the Sudanese, Not the Govt.

Abdelwahid El Nur, the leader of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) says his movement is "heartened" by a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.