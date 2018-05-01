30 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Reassured On Flow and Supply of Foreign Exchange for Imports.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir reassured on the flow and supply of foreign exchange for import, as well as the situation of liquidity and withdrawals in banks.

This came when the President chaired, Monday, a meeting, to this effect, attended by the Minister of Presidency, Dr. Fadalla Abdulla, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mohammed Osman Al-Rikabi, Minister of Oil and Gas, Abdul Rahman Osman, the State Minister and Director of President's Offices, Hattim Hassan Bakheit and the Governor of the Bank of Sudan, Hazem Abdul Gader.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, said in a press statement that the meeting heard to a report on the measures and policies adopted in, February, concerning importation, pointing out that the meeting was reassured on the flow and supply of foreign exchange to import medicine and raw materials, in general, and the import of sugar and all basic commodities, In addition to, the provision of foreign exchange and petroleum products during the coming period.

Hazem pointed out to the restart of the operation in the refinery, which will make a major breakthrough in the provision of petroleum products for the agricultural season.

"We informed the meeting on the liquidity position and withdrawals that have returned to normality and now, all banks are able meet customers' liquidity needs," he said.

He underlined that the meeting stressed the need to follow the same economic measures that had led to positive results.

Sudan

