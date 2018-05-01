Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Receives Ambassador of Korea

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, Monday received the Ambassador of Korea to Sudan and expressed thanks to the Korean Foreign Ministry and Korea Foundation for organizing his visit's program to Korea which has witnessed holding of the fourth session of meetings for political consultation between the two countries.

The meeting has discussed progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and Korea, the arrangements for signing the framework agreement on Korean development aid, the preparation for inauguration of Al-Bashir Vocational Agricultural center in Medani city, the invitation extended by the Sudanese side to the chairperson of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (COICA) to visit Sudan and to re-open the agency's office in Khartoum.

The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry said that the visit and the agreement's signing will represent a strong boost to the desire of the two sides to enhance the volume, level and content of the economic and trade exchange between the two countries to harmonize with the orientations of the official diplomacy in the two countries to move for economic and investment diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the two sides agreed to sign a memo of understanding between the Sudanese Center for Training and Diplomatic Decision Support and the Korean National Diplomacy Academy.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Korea has thanked the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the statement that it has issued at the end of the Korean - Korean summit.

The two sides renewed their determination to continue close cooperation and to coordinate stances at the international and regional organizations.