Sitting Zanu PF Mazowe West MP, Kazembe Kazembe, has been fingered in violence which erupted Sunday morning ahead of the party's primary elections which left his rival Tafadzwa Musarara's driver injured and admitted in hospital.

The violence also saw Musarara's 30 tonne truck and a Kombi destroyed and campaign material worth thousands of dollars looted.

According to one of the drivers, over a dozen of suspected Kazembe's supporters in the early hours of Sunday approached Musarara's two vehicles which were parked at Concession Township and deflated tyres before beating up two drivers.

"They came and started knocking at the doors demanding that I should open the doors. Sensing danger, I called my colleague, Bachelor Mpalani but only to discover that he was also under attack," said the driver.

"I opened one of the doors and jumped out of the car and fled leaving them deflating the Kombi and also looting T-shirts and flour which were in the 30 tonne truck," he said.

He said the 30 tonne truck driver was beaten up severely and was later rushed to Harare where he was admitted for treatment.

Musarara's campaign manager, identified as Applos, told New Zimbabwe that they lost campaign material worth over $5 000 dollars.

"I was alerted at around 03:00am to the robbery and I called the police who arrived in the morning and took some statements from one of the drivers and that was when we discovered that a lot of our campaign materials had been stolen," he said.

The case was reported at Concession police station who referred it to the Bindura Criminal Investigation Department because of the robbery element involved.

CID Bindura deployed three police officers who visited the scene and opened a docket under case number RRB 333861440.

The police also said they were investigating one Muwandi, Jonah Ngwenya, Frenado Ruwizhi the Zanu PF deputy Mashonaland, Somanje in connection with the violence.

Both Kazembe and Musarara were not available for comment.

Last week, Kazembe who is also the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairman was accused of manipulating the voters' roll.

Kazembe denied the allegations and said that they were being made by his rivals who had no support base.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF primary elections for local government and house of assembly in Mazowe West failed to kick off Sunday owing to delays in the arrival of ballot papers.

The elections, according to all the contestants' poll agents, were expected Monday morning at 7am.

The ruling party's national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje confirmed the delays in some provinces to the state media and said the results of all the primaries were going to be ready by 16:00hrs Monday.