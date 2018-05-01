1 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aisha to Buhari - You Deserve Some Accolades

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nwafor Sunday

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's press conference with President Donald Trump of USA, the wife of the Nigeria president Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Tuesday extolled her husband's efforts in making Nigeria a peace loving nation.

Aisha took to her tweeter handle and wrote: "Dear President, You deserve some accolades." Recall that social media activists had condemned Buhari's statement that 'Some Nigerian Youths are lazy', by posting images and reeling out reasons to counter measure Buhari's assertion against the youth.

Some Nigerians like the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former aide to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, celebrities and other Nigerians have criticized and condemned in a strong term the statement credited to Buhari against the Nigeria youth.

However, reports have it that Buhari made history on Monday as the first African President to visit President Donald Trump at White House for a bilateral talk which touched on security, economy, trade and investment and governance.

In view of this therefore, Aisha took a different dimension and awash praises on her husband, saying that he deserves some accolades.

Nigeria

Ex-Trump Aide Insists He Calls African Countries Shithole

A former White House staff Monday said President Donald Trump called some African countries 'shithole'. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.