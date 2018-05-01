Gambia: First Ever Mayoral Debate

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy(NED) and the International… Read more »

The mayoral candidates in the Kanifing Municipality engaged in their first ever debate at the Friendship Hotel last night. Five of the ten candidates, namely, Buba Senghore (independent), Modou Jenkins (independent), Adama Bah (PDOIS), Assan Martins (independent) and Bakary Badgie (independent) participated in the debate. The following were absent: Dawooda Giri Gara Njie (independent), Muhamadou Papa Njie (independent), Talib Ahmed Bensouda (UDP), Francis George Gomez (independent) and Ousman Rambo Jatta (APRC). There will be another debate for these candidates today, organized by GRTS at the Paradise Suites Hotel.

