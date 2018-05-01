Gambia: Barrow Nets Second Serie A Goal, Courting Inter's Attention

Musa Barrow turned on the wow factor yet again for Serie A club Atlanta after he scored his second goal yesterday.

Fresh from setting a new record as the first ever Gambian to score in the Italian Serie A -top flight -Musa Barrow was out again putting defenders on their bums.

The 19-year-old sensation fired in the opening goal after only sixteen minutes ticked in an eventual 3-1 win over Genoa who're also on the trail of compatriot Lamin Jallow.

Musa later got subbed out in the 61st minute. Prior to this, he proved a thorn in Torino defence's flesh, helping provide the assist for club side Atlanta's first goal the previous match. The victory means Atlanta now sits in the Europa League places.

The Gambian is creating talking points in the Serie A with clubs like Inter Milan now the latest to join AS Roma in the quest to rise him away from Atlanta.

Barrow boasts twenty-three goals in the Reserves Premier League.

Musa is in dream land this moment with his displays.