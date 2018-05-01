30 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Hamza Unhurt in Fans Attack On Own Players - As Croatian Police Name 'Hoodlums'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian footballer Hamza Barry last week got mired in the news for an issue far from relating to his performances in the pitch.

The midfielder was one of five players of Croatian Premier League side Hajduk Split walking along a pavement when some fans -said to be their owned supporters - in a fit of anger began hurling foul-mouthed rants and racial slurs at the stars.

The supporters' angst, borne out of the current turbulence gripping the side's administration which led to the resignation of the team's president, wasn't taken lightly by one of the players.

Hamza's teammate, Ghanaian striker Said Ahmed Said approached the aggrieved group to calm the simmering tension before tempers flared. Hungarian forward Marko Futacs rushed to defend his African teammate but got smacked on the head as he sustained an injury.

Scorpion attacking midfielder Barry wasn't hurt in the incident. Croatian police in Split have arrested two 'hoodlums' who are said to be known to police for their previous crime records.

A statement issued by the Split police department following investigations, said the two assailants -between 21 and 22 years old - have been arrested and are set to face the courts for violence and breaking the peace.

Club outfit Hajduk haven't dispatched a communiqué over the incident and were in league action yesterday at press time.

This is not the first time Hajduk players are coming under torrents of attack from their own fans after another incident last year November.

Gambia

GPU Holds Media Reform Workshop

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy(NED) and the International… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.