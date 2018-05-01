Business at Rottenrow Magistrates court came to a halt Monday morning when 710kgs of dagga was brought in as an exhibit in a case which two Harare man are accused of dealing in dangerous drugs.

The suspects are Alphonse Mushanawani, 28 and Brighton Dinda, 28, from Glen Norah.

People who came to court for various cases gathered around the vehicle to catch a glimpse of the spectacular event.

Mushanawani, who is the owner of the vehicle that was carrying the dagga, refused the allegations when their trial commenced before magistrate Esthery Chivasa.

He implicated one Johannes Moyo saying he was the one who was using his car on the day in question.

Mushanwani and his accomplice also told the court that when they admitted they were the owners, the statement was not made freely and voluntarily.

They told court that they were bashed by police officers to admit to an offence they did not commit.

Prosecutors said the dagga was stashed in 30x 50kg bags and the court heard it has a street a value of $51 000.

The suspects had to remove the seats of their Toyota Hiace to accommodate the bags.

Prosecutor Michael Reza said if convicted, the two face up to 10 years imprisonment.

Court heard the two tried to run away when they were arrested on April 13 this year and only stopped when warning shots were fired.

Despite this testimony by arresting details, the two have since distanced themselves from being the owners with Mushanawani telling the court that he was arrested at his place of residence not in Damafalls as alleged.

They were nabbed on April 13 when Mushanawani was driving a Toyota Hiace in which the dagga was recovered at a police road block.

This was after detectives received information to the effect that the two were dealing in dangerous drugs and were going to transport the dagga to an unnamed area.

Acting upon the information, the police mounted a roadblock along the road the suspects were going to use and managed to catch them.

Upon arrest, they were allegedly caught with the bags of dagga and tried to flee before they were nabbed.