West Africa: WAFU Cup - Gambia Beat Mali to Set Up Ivory Coast Semis

Gambia sealed a passage to the semi-finals of the West Africa Football Union Nations Cup (WAFU Cup) after beating Mali by 1-0 yesterday evening.

The result means the scorpions reach the height having secured five points.

Gambia started out its Wafu Nations Cup crusade with a 1-1 draw with Mali courtesy of a Adama Jammeh's header from captain Basiru Mbye's assist.

The Scorpions followed that up with another draw results to the Taranga Lions of Senegal in what was the Wafu Cup's Senegambian group game derby.

Gambia's previous campaign ended in acrimony with the Gambia Football Federation threatening to opt out of Wafu after a poor refereeing penalty call gifted hosts Ghana an eventual lone goal win.

Gambia now face leaders of Group B Ivory Coast in the semi-finals.

