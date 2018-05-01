1 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Arrest SDP Governorship Aspirant in Adamawa

By Daji Sani

Yola — A gubernatorial aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, Mr. Abel Behora, was yesterday arrested by the Nigerian Police.

While confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Othman Abubakar, stated that the politician was arrested and detained for alleged defamation, inciting the public against constituted authority, and dishing out false information against the police.

The suspect was alleged to have gone on a local radio station to accuse the state police command of taking bribe in the on-going crisis rocking the state chapter of the SDP.

According to the police imagemaker, the suspect was quoted to have accused the police command culminating in the suspension of the State Chairman of the SDP, Mr Ibrahim Bebetu.

The state chapter of the SDP has been engulfed by crises leading to the suspension of many of the party's top hierarchy.

However, he said the governorship aspirant would be charged to court on May 1, 2018.

