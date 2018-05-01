1 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: House Committee On Power Commends Jos Disco's Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Seriki Adinoyi

Jos — The House of Representatives Committee on Power and Privatisation has commended Jos Disco on its customers enumeration and metering programmes.

The committee made the commendation during a two day routine visit to the company.

Speaking at the occasion, the committee chairman, Hon. Shadimu Mutiu, said the committee was impressed by the metering and customers enumeration efforts of the electricity distribution company.

According to him, "Jos Disco is surprisingly doing better than other Discos in the country despite the numerous challenges in the business environment. I must also commend their efforts at the current enumeration exercise aimed fundamentally at better service delivery to the customers in the Disco".

Earlier, the Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Gidado Modibbo, disclosed that Jos Electricity Distribution Plc was working assiduously towards providing qualitative service delivery, further adding that the company would continue to uphold the best global practice in the industry.

Modibbo who was represented by the Executive Director, Marketing and Investment, Mr. Verr Jirbo, assured the committee that Jos Disco was working towards achieving total metering of its customers in addition to the ongoing customers enumeration.

He said: "We are currently enumerating our customers in addition to metering them. It is our desire to meter all our customers. And we hope to do that. We have enough meters in our stores to be distributed to customers at no cost."

Furthermore, he said that in order to comprehensively profile all the company customers, a state of the arts data centre had been established.

The House Committee, during the oversight function visit, took out time to visit and inspect newly commissioned Data Centre for enumeration of customers, Jos Disco central stores as well as one injection substation.

Nigeria

Ex-Trump Aide Insists He Calls African Countries Shithole

A former White House staff Monday said President Donald Trump called some African countries 'shithole'. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.