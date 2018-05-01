1 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM to Jet Off to Belgium for Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia's Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire is expected to leave Mogadishu for Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Tuesday, sources at his office confirmed to Radio Shabelle.

PM Khaire accompanied by members of his cabinet and other government officials are expected to attend an International conference on Somalia set to open in Brussels.

Sources say the security of the country and AMISOM's troop withdrawal will dominate the upcoming summit, which is set to be attended by donors and International partners.

The African Union Mission in Somalia, known as [AMISOM] began pulling out of soldiers from the Horn of Africa country, as part of a gradual withdrawal started this year.

Somalia

How an Unrecognised State's Port Deal Could Shift Dynamics Across the Horn

Despite Somalia's protestations, DP World and Somaliland are set to expand Berbera port. Some in the neighbourhood are… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.