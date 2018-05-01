Somalia: Somali PM to Jet Off to Belgium for Summit

Somalia's Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire is expected to leave Mogadishu for Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Tuesday, sources at his office confirmed to Radio Shabelle.

PM Khaire accompanied by members of his cabinet and other government officials are expected to attend an International conference on Somalia set to open in Brussels.

Sources say the security of the country and AMISOM's troop withdrawal will dominate the upcoming summit, which is set to be attended by donors and International partners.

The African Union Mission in Somalia, known as [AMISOM] began pulling out of soldiers from the Horn of Africa country, as part of a gradual withdrawal started this year.