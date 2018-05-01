A man from Lupane in Matabeleland North has gone into hiding after he allegedly axed his married girlfriend several times causing her death before setting the body in fire.

The alleged murder which has become the talk of Nkayi in Sivalo area, happened on Saturday early morning.

Coster Masina of Nzaligwa village in Gomoza area had allegedly camped at his girlfriend Sophie Mpande's homestead in Mbizo village under Chief Sivalo.

Mpande's husband works in Nyamandlovu area at Arda Balu and Masina was a live in boyfriend.

According to villagers in the area, Mpande (38) had introduced Masina as their herd boy to her unsuspecting husband.

It is not yet clear why Masina axed Mpande.

Sources closer to the goings on said Masina allegedly threatened to kill the now deceased's daughter aged 16 after she attempted to save her mother.

"Sophie Mpande's daughter rushed to a neighbour's homestead to report that her mother was being attacked by Masina. Everyone including Mpande's husband knew Masina as he was staying at the homestead.

"He struck her on the head, shoulder and back several times and when neighbours arrived at the scene a hut was already ablaze while the body was inside. I think he wanted to conceal evidence," said the source.

Masina, who had since separated with his wife because of the extra marital affair, fled from the scene going to his village where he allegedly told his family that he had killed a person.

He allegedly left a note threatening suicide.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she had not yet received a full report.